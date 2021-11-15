How to get your finances in order to end the year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another year is wrapping up and you might be scrambling to get your finances in order. After another unusual year, you’re probably not alone.

Financial Advisor Jason Haswell with the Monteverde Group said a quick check at the end of the year will do the trick, especially if you have something big coming up.

He explained it’s important to have the appropriate financial work ready. For example, getting your budgetary needs in order is a huge deal if you’re retiring. Trying to find out your down payment for a new house is crucial if you’re planning on buying one as well.

For a basic review, we should assess where we started and where we’re at for the year.

You can have all your stuff in order. So, you know what you bought, what you sold things like that. Just a basic review of how you did. Did you save enough money for the year? Did you put enough in your 401(k) for the year? Things like that. A basic review of all your finances. Just getting a feel for your going into the next year. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, Monteverde Group

Haswell added tax season is right around the corner. Having an idea of what you bought and what you sold will be beneficial come January and February.