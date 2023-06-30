WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The savings accounts plummet while the credit card bills jump.

That’s been the story of American personal finance over just the last two years, as inflation ate away at our paychecks in 2022…not to mention our retirement.

We’re now one year out from the peak inflation rate of 9 point 1 percent last June.

Since then, younger people and those without formal education are feeling their wallets empty faster than anyone else.

They’ve been changing what they’re buying and where they’re buying it.

And while the annual inflation rate has almost been cut in half, we’re not going back to the old days.

“It doesn’t mean that the prices are going to come down. They’re just now at a new higher level, which is what happens with inflation. And it does hurt a lot of people when they especially a lot of individuals that do live day to day and paycheck to paycheck that really attacks their buying power.” Shawn Rohrig, President, Rohrig Financial

He says the best ways to keep your bills from getting you down are to consistently pay off your credit cards.

The interest rates are now in the 20s when they were at 16 to 17 percent just last year.

Finding ways to invest your money will also keep your savings up to speed with the market.

Rohrig says if it’s just sitting in an account…inflation will eventually leave it in the dust.