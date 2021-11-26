Make a list, check it twice: Holiday shopping without busting your budget

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Attention shoppers! Before you hit any more stores hunting for deals, it’s important to know if your wallet can handle the spending.

Many people are trying to get the shopping out of the way early, but even those sweet deals don’t keep us from saving money today.

A helpful tip from financial advisors is to be like Santa Clause. Make a list of all the people you’re shopping for and check there names off. It’ll prevent over spending and save you some financial burden after the holidays.

We don’t want to keep balances on credit cards where you’re paying interest after the holidays. You know what you can spend, let’s spend that amount and the only way you can do that is by making a list and cross them off as you go along and then you’re finished. Jason Haswell, Financial Advisor, the Monteverde Group

If you find yourself under budget, don’t be afraid of searching for some holiday deals for yourself.