WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Statistics show that average holiday shopper will spend well over $1,000 this year.

Also nearly 25% of those shoppers still have holiday debt from last year. Much of that debt is, of course, is the result of credit card spending.



But as many struggle to get that debt under control, there may be some good news.



A new method for payment called Pay over Time is gaining momentum.



It’s provided through apps such as Affirm, After-pay or Pay-Pal-in 4.



It allows you to pay off a purchase in a set number of payments, with little or sometimes even no interest. Statistics show that from Black Friday to Cyber Monday more people are using this as an alternative to credit cards.

“That significantly increased this year over the four day period. Lots of people using pay over time and not using credit cards. The reason for that is, simply interest rates are so much higher than they were a year ago. You pay less interest, you don’t run up credit card debt and you can still pay that off over a short period of time.” Jason Haswell, Monteverde Group Wheeling

However, financial experts warn that failure to meet your repayment schedule could most likely effect your credit score