WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — In the modern world, we trust global corporations with unbelievable amounts of data.

Where we are, what we’re doing, and especially how we spend our money…but even their airtight security fails us more often than you think.

A report from Consumer Affairs found that identity theft reports are almost six times what they were in 2003.

But why?

“Anybody that has any account, a bank account, anybody who goes to the doctor or hospital, your identity’s out there. So it’s not a question of whether somebody’s going to have access to it or steal it, the question is when.” Randy Bernard, First Assistant United States Attorney

Randy Bernard and his Wheeling office regularly prosecute that kind of wire fraud and white-collar crime.

But the government and your tax dollars may be an even bigger victim in the 2020s.

The CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program fast-tracked trillions through the economy.

And when there’s that much money being thrown around, it’s going to land in some unsavory pockets.

“Some people have said the fraud of our generation. We’re talking hundreds of billions of dollars, and we actually have a task force here in the Northern District of West Virginia focusing on nothing but COVID fraud.” Randy Bernard, First Assistant United States Attorney

While the government can’t always protect itself—you can.

Even beyond strong passwords, insurance is out there specifically for identity theft.

Bernard even recommends taking a periodic look at your financial ‘health.’

“We go to the doctor, many of us, once a year for a physical checkup. Why not do an identity checkup or a financial checkup by pulling your credit report once a year?” Randy Bernard, First Assistant United States Attorney

It may be hard to picture hundreds of billions in scams, but Bernard says it’s not impossible to nab those responsible.

Because there’s an upside to handling money through bits and bytes.

Scam artists may be able to cover their physical tracks—but a digital footprint is always there.