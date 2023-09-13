(WTRF) – Inflation in the United States is on the rise for the first time since June of last year, increasing to 3.7% as a sharp uptick in energy prices pushed prices upward at the end of the summer.

This is up 0.2% since July and is the second consecutive increase after inflation had declined for 12 months.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown responded to this increase stating that companies use “predatory pricing practices” and they need to be held accountable.

”We know that drug companies, and oil companies, the big transportation companies, and the meat packing companies increase their prices way beyond their own cost increases. It’s time to call them out and hold them accountable. That will make a huge difference. We see especially what the oil companies do and have done for years, and we need the government to stand up to those companies that abuse the public interest.” Sen Sherrod Brown – (D) Ohio

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito also responded in a post on X (formerly Twitter) blaming President Biden stating, “#Bidenomics in action – Inflation rates rise again! These failed economic policies continue to hurt West Virginia families.”