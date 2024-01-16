WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Now that the holidays are over and the new year has begun many are looking at their financial wellness.



Statements, debt, taxes, 401k plans, and spending habits should all be evaluated in order to set yourself up for success this year.



Jason Haswell, managing director from the Monteverde Group, puts in his two cents on how to execute a healthy financial plan.

“You want to sit down now and look at those end of year statements. Maybe sit down and look where you are from a debt standpoint. How much do you have in debt? Is it good debt, meaning a mortgage or something like that? How is your credit card debt set up? Right now with interest rates rising, like they did last year, you want to make sure that credit card debt is paid down as much as possible.” Jason Haswell, Monteverde Group

Haswell suggests checking with your employer to evaluate your benefits and 401K plan. He also recommends contacting your financial advisor if you have any questions pertaining to your individual financial goals.