There is no time better than now to start your retirement plan

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

As the Coronavirus continues there are still questions about the future of the economy.

One thing wealth management officials say is to start a retirement plan regardless of age and the current conditions of our economy, people with retirement plans are encouraged to keep consistently putting money into their plans as well.

Senior Vice President Hazlett, Burt and Watson, Peter Holloway said, “Start with whatever you can afford, 25 bucks a month, some number and keep doing it over the decades it will become a huge huge amount of money and will really help you in retirement.”

He says some of it can even include tax breaks.

If you have any questions or need help he also recommends talking to your HR department.