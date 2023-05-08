WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

A new study shows West Virginia is the 14th lowest state in the nation in terms of adults who are financially literate.

In Wheeling, finance expert Jason Haswell says he sees people all the time who don’t know how to balance a checkbook or understand how credit card interest rates work.

He’s not talking about complex things like the gross national product.

He’d just like to see every high school teach students the basics like how to make a budget, save for retirement, have a healthy credit score and make good financial decisions.

“We have a class to learn to bake a cake,” said Haswell of The Monteverde Group. “We have a class—industrial arts—to learn how to fix a car. When I took industrial arts, I made a cutting board for my mom. You know, I think balancing your checkbook, learning about credit card debt and how a mortgage works is going to have a major role in your life. Probably more than the cutting board.”

Haswell says your credit score affects your ability to get a job.

He says most companies run a credit check on job applicants, and if your credit score isn’t at a certain level, you won’t get the job.

Some states—including Ohio—have started requiring financial literacy courses for high school students.

Haswell would like to see West Virginia do the same.