WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As we head into the last month of the year, it’s clear that the economy was not kind in 2022.

With month after month of inflation, Americans have generally low confidence in the economy. But will that turn around now that elections are over with?

Wheeling financial expert Shawn Rohrig says yes and no.

Now that the results of the midterms are known, it’s one less bit of uncertainty that investors can take off the table.

But in the short term—it’s not going to get any easier to borrow money.

The Fed’s going to continue to raise rates, they’ve been pretty straightforward about that, that is weakening the economy and that’s really what their job has been. So yeah, I’m thinking it’s going to be a little bit of a rough road here in the next few months. I don’t think that’s going to change. Shawn Rohrig, President, Rohrig Financial

One bit of positive news to hold onto is that the monthly inflation report was a little lighter for October.

That leaves economists hopeful that the Federal Reserve will start to finally ease up.