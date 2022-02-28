New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – Did you go shopping last month?

If you did, you paid seven-and-a-half percent more than you did last January—and unfortunately that number is certain to keep rising.

The Consumer Price Index showed upward movement on prices every month in 2021 and continuing into this year.

And all of that is before the invasion of Ukraine this week pushed crude oil to over 100 dollars a barrel.

Senate Republicans held a press conference on the worsening situation—and one of them says energy regulations are a big reason behind the drain on our wallet.

This administration hasn’t been paying attention to this. They are more concerned with shutting down energy or climate change and things of this nature. We’ve got to look at people and how they’re going to manage their day-to-day lives. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

Senator Capito says she saw the effects of the recession of the early 1980s, and says the country simply can’t go back to those conditions.