High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

High School Football Preview: Monroe Central Seminoles

Monroe Central High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Woodsfield, OH, (WTRF)- Josh Ischy is entering his third season as the Noles head coach and feels he has a strong core group, including eight seniors, that have gone through the tough battles the last two years.

We expect big things from them and they definitely have to carry us while we bring along our younger guys of course our younger guys are going to have to play anytime you have small numbers guys got to step up it’s next man up mentality

Josh Ischy- Monroe Central Seminoles Head Coach

The strong core of players starts in the backfield with junior quarterback Malachai Rose-Burton who is back for his third season as the starter.

He’s joined by senior Alex Kilburn at fullback a four-year starter.

Their leading receiver from last season also returns in junior Dillon Lincoln while upfront they return senior Garrett Crammer a four-year starter.

He’s joined by fellow senior David Habig, John Peterson, Payton Robinson, and Jake Vinskovic, hall of fame coach Jay Circosta’s grandson.

Senior Austin Hoge returns at wide receiver he led the team in receptions last year.

Junior Mike Bunting returns in the slot while freshman Landon Lydick will see time in the backfield.

Were definitely going to rely on those guys to make some plays and when we do get those seams upfront they got to make them count.

Josh Ischy-Monroe Central Seminoles Head Coach

Defensively they run a 3-3 stack with Crammer and Kilburn returning at the tackles.

Payton Robinson who missed last year at the nose.

Habig and Lydick are the linebackers. Rose-Burton and Lincoln the corners Hoge at safety and Bunting who led the team in interceptions also at safety.

Coach Ischy says the key for his defense is third down.

We felt we put ourselves in too many third and short situations which are tough to stop and we didn’t get off the field so hopefully, our run defense is a little bit more stingy this year. Put the other team in some third and longs and get off the field on those money downs

Josh Ischy-Monroe Central Seminoles Head Coach

The Seminoles open the season on the 28th at Union Local.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter