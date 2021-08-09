https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Monroe Central Seminoles: 2021 High School Football Preview

Monroe Central High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While their numbers may be low they do return most of their skill players including four-year starting quarterback Malachi Rose Burton a true playmaker for the Seminoles offense.

*Get More High School Football News Here*

He’s got an extreme amount of athletic abilities so that’s never been the case but now I think between the ears he’s really making some sound decisions and were going to rely on him to put us in good situations make good decisions spread the ball around and get us out of trouble and be special at times.

Josh Ischy- Monroe Central Head Coach

Late junior year it all started slowing down and this year I just kind of feel like its in slow motion like I can process everything makes the right reads and put my team in a position to better themselves

Malachi Rose-Burton

Others returning on the offense include receivers Mike Bunning a senior, and sophomore Carter Knowlton.

Senior Dillon Lincoln who missed most of 2020 will see time at receiver and running back while sophomore

Landen Lydick who also missed most of last year will also carry the ball.

Along the front, they return junior Jayke Vinskovich at tackle and junior Xavier Kinney at tight end.

Most of the rest of the O-Line is a work in progress during their scrimmages.

It’s going to be important for those guys they’ve never gotten any varsity experience some of them at all and some of the other ones that have varsity experience have never been in the trenches before which is a totally different game much more physical animal.

Josh Ischy- Monroe Central Head Coach

Defensively they do return a very athletic defensive backfield including their leading tackler in Bunning along with Knowlton, Rose-Burton and junior Terry Price.

Lydick and Lincoln return at outside backers with Vinskovich the only returner on the line.

The front seven is going to be basically new guys minus one and they are going to have a tough job stopping the run we had a tough time with it last year now we have less experience so it’s going to be even tougher. But like anything else I think we have talent just got to get the experience.

Josh Ischy- Monroe Central Head Coach

They’ll start to gain that experience when they host Union Local on the 20th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Monroe Central Seminoles: 2021 High School Football Preview

Beallsville Blue Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter