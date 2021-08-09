Monroe Central Seminoles: 2021 High School Football Preview

While their numbers may be low they do return most of their skill players including four-year starting quarterback Malachi Rose Burton a true playmaker for the Seminoles offense.

He’s got an extreme amount of athletic abilities so that’s never been the case but now I think between the ears he’s really making some sound decisions and were going to rely on him to put us in good situations make good decisions spread the ball around and get us out of trouble and be special at times. Josh Ischy- Monroe Central Head Coach

Late junior year it all started slowing down and this year I just kind of feel like its in slow motion like I can process everything makes the right reads and put my team in a position to better themselves Malachi Rose-Burton

Others returning on the offense include receivers Mike Bunning a senior, and sophomore Carter Knowlton.

Senior Dillon Lincoln who missed most of 2020 will see time at receiver and running back while sophomore

Landen Lydick who also missed most of last year will also carry the ball.

Along the front, they return junior Jayke Vinskovich at tackle and junior Xavier Kinney at tight end.

Most of the rest of the O-Line is a work in progress during their scrimmages.

It’s going to be important for those guys they’ve never gotten any varsity experience some of them at all and some of the other ones that have varsity experience have never been in the trenches before which is a totally different game much more physical animal. Josh Ischy- Monroe Central Head Coach

Defensively they do return a very athletic defensive backfield including their leading tackler in Bunning along with Knowlton, Rose-Burton and junior Terry Price.

Lydick and Lincoln return at outside backers with Vinskovich the only returner on the line.

The front seven is going to be basically new guys minus one and they are going to have a tough job stopping the run we had a tough time with it last year now we have less experience so it’s going to be even tougher. But like anything else I think we have talent just got to get the experience. Josh Ischy- Monroe Central Head Coach

They’ll start to gain that experience when they host Union Local on the 20th.