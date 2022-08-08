MONROE CENTRAL- The numbers are up for Josh Ischy’s team as he heads into his fifth season as head coach he has 26 on the roster.

But for the first time in four years, someone other than Malachi Rose-Burton will be the quarterback.

That responsibility falls on sophomore Tucker Howell, who as a freshman had more than 500 yards of total offense. It also means we will see a different look offensively for the Noles.

“We might be a more physical team the guys we have coming into those skill positions to round us out are big and physical and they have some athletic traits in their own right. But were not trying to ask anyone to be Malachi just be themselves come together as a team and play good offensive sound football.” Josh Ischy / Monroe Head Coach

Junior Landon Lydick returns at running back, and the leading receiver returning is junior Carter Knowlton who was second on the team in receiving yards last season. Along the line, they return a pair of seniors in Jake Vinskovich and Travis Berry.

Defensively Ischy feels strong about his front seven but has confidence the inexperienced backfield will come along.

“We’re going to have to bring them along because the only thing they are lacking now is experience and unfortunately the only way to get that is to play so there is probably going to be some trial by fire early on but we do feel like they are capable and help us out and we’ll be a sound defense especially by the end of the year.” Josh Ischy / Monroe Head Coach

Coach Ischy added that Bill Krowl, Andrew Pickenpaugh, Tyler Whitaker, and Evan Knowlton will all play key roles for this year’s team.

“I think if we keep progressing in bringing those guys along and get through those scrimmages healthy of course I think we can be a very formidable team coming into the season.” Josh Ischy / Monroe Head Coach

The Seminoles will open the season on the 18th at Edison.