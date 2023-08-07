Jonathan Calder is the new chief of the Seminoles tribe in Monroe County a former player and assistant coach he wants his guys to compete and play fast.

“Our goal is to know what they are doing and go one hundred miles an hour that’s what I always tell the kids they have to know what they’re doing whether you have five plays of 50 plays you have to know all those plays inside and out so you can take it to the other team.” Jonathan Calder

“Giving it one hundred percent all the time and knowing how to run our plays and knowing the ins and outs of the game will make us a little bit better.” Landen Lydick

Offensively Calder wants to be a power running team, he returns eight starters including junior quarterback Tucker Howell, senior running back Dalton Phillips , senior receiver Carter Knowlton and junior receiver Logan Powell. Along the line they have senior Landen Lydick at tight end with juniors Bill Kroll at guard, Ethan Gillespie at center and Andrew Pickenpaugh at tackle. Sophomore AJ Rudder will also get some carries.

” We rely on the front and with our big guys putting in a lot a lot of work we have to rely on them so if we put our full trust in them I think they are going to get us to where we need to go.” Dalton Phillips

Defensively they also return eight starters, along with Knowlton, Phillips, Lydick, Howell , Kroll and Gillespie they also have senior Kaden Buzzard at end and sophomore Arville Rutter at linebacker. Plus also look for junior Clint Rader at the nose. Calders goal is be much more aggressive.

” Were trying to teach the kids hit gaps hits holes were blitzing were moving people around were trying to make the offense not know what were doing so were trying to bring the fight to them we dont want to sit back on our heels.” Jonathan Calder

Calder and the Noles will get their first chance to bring the fight when they host Edison on the 18th.