2 Arrested In Monroe County On Multiple Drug Charges

Monroe County, Ohio (WTRF)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people on multiple drug charges.

Monroe County Sheriff’s say they stopped to check on a vehicle that was sitting off of State Route 7 and noticed a male slumped over the steering wheel.

Officers say after speaking with the male, they observed criminal indicators and performed an open-air sniff, which would lead to K9 Galle making an indication on the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the Deputies recovered approximately 6 oz of methamphetamine, marijuana, morphine pills, and drug paraphernalia

Jason Kinney 42 y/o from Floral City Florida and Alexandria Morton 29 y/o from Inverness Florida were taken custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

They are currently being charged with possession of drugs, trafficking drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments.

