74-year-old man in Monroe County sentenced to prison for sexual battery of family members

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Richard Hess, who had entered Alford pleas to three counts of sexual battery, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison.



Monroe County Common Pleas Judge Julie Selmon imposed the sentence after hearing testimony from two of the three victims in the case.



The first victim, “M.W.”, said “You took everything from me. I have to live my life with this. You are a sick man. Death is too sweet for you.”



The second victim, “B.W.,” said “You destroyed my life. I’m glad I get to see you go away.”



Officials say his crimes formed a pattern dating back at least 20 years, of victimizing young female family members including nieces and a granddaughter.



A third victim, still a child, was unable to testify due to her age and amount of trauma, officials noted.



Judge Selmon also sentenced him to two five-year terms, but they will be served concurrently with the eight-to-12 year term.



“Considering his age and health, it may turn out to be a life sentence,” noted Assistant Prosecutor Helen Yonak.



Hess appeared in court using oxygen and a walker.