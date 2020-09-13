Beallsville bar cited by Ohio Investigative Unit for disorderly activity, unsanitary conditions

COLUMBUS, OH — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited JLK Carry Out Bar and Grill in Beallsville overnight for numerous violations.

Agents visited a total of four liquor-permitted establishments across the state overnight after receiving complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The agents issued citations after witnessing these violations at JLK Carry Out Bar and Grill:

The Beallsville establishment received an administrative citation for improper conduct, disorderly activity, limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption, and unsanitary conditions.

Agents visited the establishment and were able to purchase alcoholic beverages at approximately 10:57 p.m. and observed patrons consuming alcoholic beverages up to 11:30 p.m.

Additionally, agents observed numerous patrons congregating in groups with no social distancing between parties, no physical barriers in place and staff members not wearing facial coverings.

All cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises.

In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.