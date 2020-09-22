MONROE COUNTY (WTRF) — The Switzerland of Ohio School District’s Beallsville Campus will be closed through the end of today until October 5 due to “a COVID-19 concern and for deep-cleaning.”
Athletic practices and games are also cancelled.
Students will use the remote learning protocol.
The Beallsville School made the announcement today on its Facebook page.
Stay with 7News for updates.
- Mnuchin and Powell on pandemic progress: US economy is improving, but still fragile
- VIDEO: Co-DCs Lesley, Addae talk preparations for Oklahoma State
- Not as chilly on Tuesday night
- VIDEO: Brown focused on “getting better” ahead of Oklahoma State
- Beallsville School closed for two weeks due to COVID-19