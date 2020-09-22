Beallsville School closed for two weeks due to COVID-19

Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY (WTRF) — The Switzerland of Ohio School District’s Beallsville Campus will be closed through the end of today until October 5 due to “a COVID-19 concern and for deep-cleaning.”

Athletic practices and games are also cancelled.

Students will use the remote learning protocol.

The Beallsville School made the announcement today on its Facebook page.

