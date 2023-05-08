BEALLSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

It’s been said that good things come in small packages.



That was definitely the case Monday as a school with one of the smallest enrollments in the entire state of Ohio stepped up in a big way.

Students and staff at Beallsville Schools unveiled the results of a year long fundraising effort that benefits cancer patients throughout Monroe County.

Students waited anxiously to hear the results of their massive fundraising effort for the 15th annual Beallsville Rally for Life.



Throughout the year, students parents, teachers and staff pull together in planning various activities to raise money for cancer patients and their families.

“When it comes to rally for life, all of the kids and teachers have been touched with cancer, a friend or someone who has gone through cancer and we always get a good result.” Kate Steed, President, Rally for Life

Each class presented a check for their various fundraisers.



They held activities such as read-a thons, walk-a-thons, t-shirt sales, escape rooms and coffee carts. The second grade class raised over $1,200 dollars. Mrs. Vernatter’s class raised more than $3,300 dollars and the Lady Blue Devils softball team raised more than $400 dollars.

The goal was to raise more than last year. That’s no easy task since the previous year saw a record total of more than $60,000 dollars.

“I really enjoy the Rally for Life because I like to help all of the people and I like to see the smiles on their faces when they get the checks.” Emily Crooks, Senior, Beallsville High School

Students raised a grand total of $66,240 dollars.

” I can’t say enough about the program because it really helps out and it makes you think people care. Not just your family, that everybody has a heart in Beallsville and Monroe County.” Diane Shriver, Cancer Survivor

As part of Monday’s event, there was an empty chair ceremony in honor of those who lost their battle to cancer. Also a number of cancer survivors from all over the county were recognized.