Body discovered in Monroe County house along with heroin and meth: two men arrested

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black Jr. released this statement on Facebook today concerning a deceased male found in a residence in Ohio Twp. and drugs also found there.

Drugs found by Monroe County Sheriff’s officers

“On 9-22-2021 at approximately 1907 hrs, Mike Stansberry called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and stated that he discovered a male deceased at a residence in Ohio Twp. Mike stated that he believed that the male overdosed on drugs.

Sgt. Warner and Deputy Jones arrived on scene and observed that the male had been deceased for some time, and that it didn’t just happen. Shortly after their arrival, Lt Yonley and the Monroe County Detective Unit arrived to investigate the death. During the investigation, search warrants were obtained for the location.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered Meth, Meth paraphernalia, several empty Heroin Stamps, and approximately a brick of Heroin during the investigation of the death.

Both Mike Stansberry and Robert Glendenning Jr were arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail. Mike was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Robert was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments. Both subjects were released from custody on 9-28-21 from the Monroe County Jail due to an OR Bond. The case is still under investigation.”

