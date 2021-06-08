Boy donates lemonade stand profits to Monroe County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 unit

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Kyler Yonley of Fly, Ohio, says he always wanted to have a lemonade stand, since he was very young.



Last weekend, when his family had a yard sale, the 6th grader decided it was the perfect time.



In the 90 degree heat, he sold lemonade, strawberries and cookies, and raked in $232, which he immediately donated to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 unit.



Sheriff Charles Black said he’s impressed by this young man’s initiative, and he deeply appreciates the donation.



Sgt. Brandon Peska, handler of one of the department’s three K9s, said they are always in need of dog food, leashes and more.



Kyler is the son of Lt. Eric Yonley of the sheriff’s department, who said he’s very proud of his son.



Kyler says he knows “the boys” (the three K9s and their handlers) and he says he’d actually like to become a law enforcement officer someday.



Sheriff Black says he believes he’ll make a fine one.



The department’s K9s, named Goofy, Galle and Max, are all dual purpose trained in narcotics detection, searches of articles, buildings and vehicles, and suspect apprehension.



Galle and Max are German Shepherds and Goofy is a Dutch Shepherd.