PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — According to the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, a Clarington, Ohio man died Friday after being struck by a motor vehicle.

Joshua A. Knowlton, 32, died at the scene of Interstate 376 East near Exit 69 B in Pittsburgh.

According to WTRF’s sister station, KDKA, the driver was not injured. Knowlton, a pedestrian, was struck while in the center lane of Parkway East.

