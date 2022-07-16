WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) — If you were looking for a smaller-scale country music show than this weekend’s Blame My Roots, the Monroe Theatre in Woodsfield offered a more laid-back time.

Sue Williams, Cole Winland and Katrina Ashby were a few of the singers who held the mic at the historic stage, playing classic country numbers like ‘Harper Valley P.T.A.’ and ‘Your Cheating Heart.’

The periodic jamboree is part of a revival for the Monroe, a ’30s era building that closed in 1977 but reopened just a few years ago.