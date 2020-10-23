COVID cases are hitting hard at Sheriff’s Department

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Sheriff Charles Black says COVID 19 has thinned the ranks of his officers at this time.



Black says four officers are isolated for testing positive and seven others are quarantined as contacts.



The sheriff says they have already been off for a week, and hopefully will be recovered after another week.



He says all the cases are among the road deputies and administrative employees, and not at the jail.



According to the Monroe County Health Department’s recorded message, there are currently “49 active cases” in the county.