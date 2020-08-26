Groundbreaking for the New Monroe Family Health Center

MONROE COUNTY, OH –Ohio Hills Health Services announces the groundbreaking ceremony on September 4th at 1:00 PM for the new Monroe Family Health Center located at 584 Lewisville Road, Woodsfield, Ohio 43793. (Located next to Woodsfield Savings Bank).

This new 12,000 square foot facility will bring a comprehensive medical complex to Woodsfield, Ohio making healthcare accessible and affordable for all area residents, including children, low income and the elderly.

This project represents a culmination of over three years of planning to create a facility which will meet the expanding health care needs of residents of Monroe County.

The Monroe Family Health Center will provide primary care physicians, specialists, dentists and rehabilitation services and include expanded hours. Space will also be available to accommodate additional services such as Behavioral Health Counseling, Medication Assistance Treatment for Substance Abuse and other support services.

The new Monroe Family Health Center was made possible by funding through the USDA Department of Rural Development which includes a $3 million loan. OHHS has already contributed over $500,000 towards this project.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Friday, September 4th at 1:00 am, and speakers will include: US Congressman Bill Johnson; Jeff Britton, CEO, OHHS, and other area dignitaries.

For additional information please contact Jan Chambers, OHHS at 740-425-5167 or jchambers@ohiohillshealthservices.com