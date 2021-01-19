High-speed chase in Monroe County leaves WV man facing multiple charges

MONROE COUNTY, OHIO — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took Brian Wade of West Virginia into custody after a high-speed chase today that resulted in Wade being charged with felony fleeing and eluding, traffic infractions, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property according to authorities and the department’s official Facebook page.

The chase began in Washington County, and Wade was pursued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Wade was driving an allegedly stolen white Chevy Cruz and had officers had to “spike” the vehicles tires three times before it stopped. Wade has multiple warrants from Ohio and West Virginia.

Monroe County detectives will obtain a search warrant for the vehicle to search for and recover evidence concerning multiple burglaries and breaking and enterings within Monroe County and surrounding counties.

