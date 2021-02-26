Local cheer team steps up so basketball team can have a season

MONROE COUNTY, OH — In Beallsville, having a small team is not something that’s unheard of. Most of the time they just make it work, but this year the girls middle school basketball team had five girls sign up, causing them to face the reality of possibly not being able to play. But, the cheerleaders said, “Not so fast.”

They bring spirit to the sidelines… and now the court. In a crazy turn of events this season, the Beallsville Cheering team became the basketball team, and vice versa.

The obscure idea came to life after a mom noticed the basketball team was at risk of losing their season. That’s when the two teams become one.

You know in basketball, if you don’t have a least ten for practice, it’s tough. It’s tough. You need to be able to go five on five. So, they stepped up to the plate and their attendance and work ethic has just been tremendous. RON RISER, GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH

For the girls, it was an easy decision. They did it to help their friends out. What they didn’t expect was to actually enjoy it.

It doesn’t come without hard work and dedication. The girls’ daily schedule isn’t typical for a middle schooler by any means, but coaches say it’s taught them discipline.

We usually have cheer practice right after school, and then we go straight into basketball and that ends around 7/7:30. After that, you just kind of go home and do all your schoolwork. Then you just do it all again the next day. MICHLYNN FARRELL, 8TH GRADE

And when it comes to game day-after the buzzer goes off, they trade out buckets for backhand springs.

We change right out of our basketball uniforms, put our cheer bows in, get on our uniforms then we go out and cheer. MICHLYNN FARRELL, 8TH GRADE

We’ll it’s very stressful because you don’t got enough time and you’re usually looking pretty sweaty and crazy. BREELYN HUDSON, 8TH GRADE

None of this would be possible without the support of the entire school community.

It’s slowly been a constant battle to get the kids to come out to try it. This got thrown at them. They went with it in stride. It’s amazing for our school to see this many people dressed. I mean, it’s just, it makes me want to cry. It’s awesome. DOVE WINKLER – CHEER COACH

Although the girls may not know it, the community says they’re creating a steppingstone for the future of Beallsville sports.

I hope they keep doing this stuff. You know; lead as an example to get involved. RON RISER, GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH

“I’m really glad I did it,” said Farrell. “It was a good learning experience and I encourage a lot more people to do it, too.”



The Lady Devils finished the season 10 and 1; proving just how far a little faith and teamwork can get you.