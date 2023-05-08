A man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a chase.

Deputies in Monroe County say they tried to perform a traffic stop on a Silver Sedan on SR 800 North near Malaga Ohio on Sunday around 1:30 am.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued South on SR 800, according to deputies.

Deputies said the pursuit ended on Ozark Eddy Bridge Rd with the driver of the vehicle leaving the roadway into a hayfield crashing into a parked vehicle and garage.

Skylar Shipley from Jacobsburg Ohio was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital, where he was eventually released.

Shipley was then transported to the Monroe County Jail where he is currently being held on the following charges: Fail To Comply, Unlawful Restraint, and Vandalism.

Shipley also had a warrant out of West Virginia for embezzlement.