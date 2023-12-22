MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A local man was killed in a head-on vehicle collision Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On Friday, Dec. 22 at around 12:22 p.m., there was a two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 in Lee Township in Monroe County.

Ty Burkhart 43, of Sardis, was operating a 2018 Ford Fiesta westbound on County Road 10.

David Stalnaker, 45, of Sardis, was operating a 2020 Dodge Ram on County Road 10.

The vehicles struck in a head-on collision.

Burkhart was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Stalnaker was transported to Reynolds Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting on the scene was the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sardis EMS and New Matamoras EMS.

