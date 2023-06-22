MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — In Ohio, Amish buggies–or any animal-drawn vehicle–must have an amber light mounted on it, flashing at all times.

In Monroe County, there are quite a few Amish families.

Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says some comply with the law absolutely, while others refuse, saying it violates their religion. Black says he has no quarrel with religion, but driving a buggy without light, violates the law.

His deputies have issued ten citations in the past two months.

“You pop up over a blind hill or turn and you’re going 55 miles an hour in compliance with state law, and you see a buggy that’s going two or three miles an hour and you have no alternative and you end up striking it or run off the roadway and smack a tree or enter into the other lane of traffic and hit another car head-on. So yeah, it is a dangerous situation.” Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black Jr.

The sheriff says he met with the Amish elders when the law was changed about a year ago. He says they are aware of the law, but some of them disregard it.

He says child endangerment charges have resulted when an un-lighted buggy with children in it has crashed with a car.

The sheriff says in one recent case, it may end up in a jury trial.