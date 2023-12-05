NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local sheriff’s department took some time out of their day Tuesday to go shopping with students from a local school.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department held its annual shop with a cop event at the Walmart in New Martinsville.

The department partners with the Switzerland of Ohio School District who busses the kids to the store where they then get to shop with an officer.

The department shopped with 104 different students today and will continue to shop Wednesday with the rest of the students in the district.

The sheriff says that being able to show the good that law enforcement officers do outside of their regular duties is something that is helpful for the kids.

”The thing is, is there’s so much negativity in this world and the children only see one side of it on the TV of the brutality that law enforcement supposedly dishes out. They don’t see that we’re all human and we’re all here to help. Our job is not only to arrest people, but it’s also to help people.” Sherriff Charles R. Black Jr. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department

After the shopping was complete the students joined the officers at Quinet’s in New Martinsville for a luncheon before returning back to school.