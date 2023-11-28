MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A man called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday to report a shooting, but the incident never actually happened, according to the department’s social media.

Larry Pruitt, no age or address listed, reportedly called police just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to report a male shot in the leg below the knee.

Larry Pruitt

Deputy Poling, Deputy Miller, Sgt Galloway, and Deputy Cline arrived on scene a short time later.

After an investigation, officers learned that Pruitt was under the influence of narcotics, was in possession of the firearm during the incident, and that no one had been shot.

Pruitt was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail where he is currently being housed on charges of Weapons Under Disability, Inducing Panic, Disrupting Public Services, Tampering with Evidence, and Probation Violation, according to Sheriff Charles R. Black Jr.