A man was arrested in Monroe County after a high-speed chase on Sunday.

Monroe County deputies say they were on stationary patrol at Beallsville High School when a vehicle passed and deputies were able to identify the driver who had a warrant out in the county with no driver’s license.

The Sheriff’s Office said they tried to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The driver eventually jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot, the sheriff’s office said,

Deputy Ridley and K9 Galle then pursued the driver on foot and were able to apprehend him.

Matthew Frontz was arrested was transported to the Monroe County Jail where he is being held on his warrant, Felony Fleeing, Reckless operation, Driving under Suspension, and Obstructing Official Business.