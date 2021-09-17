Man arrested in Monroe County after sending nude photo of himself to officers personating 15-year-old

The Woodsfield Police Department conducted an investigation to prevent sex crimes against children which lead to an arrest.

Police arrested 25-year-old Michael J. Taylor.

During the course of the investigation, police say Taylor made contact with officers that were personating a 15-year-old female.

Police say, Taylor, solicited sexual contact with officers and disseminated a nude image of himself and wanted to meet up with the 15-year-old on multiple occasions.

Taylor eventually agreed to meet up with the officers personating as a 15-year-old female with the purpose of engaging in sexual contact, says police.

Upon Taylor`s arrival to meet with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female, he was taken into custody.

Police also say at the time of Taylor`s arrest, suspected methamphetamine was located.

Taylor was then transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Taylor was charged with charges of importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug abuse instruments.