MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A man was arrested on narcotics and drug charges following a traffic stop, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office social media.

Derek Knowlton was driving a white Chevy in Clarington, Ohio just after 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 when Deputy Poling performed a traffic stop.

Derek Knowlton

K9 Deputy Miller arrived to assist Deputy Poling. K9 Deputy Miller deployed K9 Max and he gave positive indication for narcotics. Officers discovered meth, drug abuse instruments, and a loaded pistol in the vehicle.

Knowlton was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Meth and Improper Handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Knowlton bonded out on Nov. 23 with a $15,000 bond, according to Sheriff Charles R. Black Jr.