MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A man was arrested on narcotics and drug charges following a traffic stop, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office social media.
Derek Knowlton was driving a white Chevy in Clarington, Ohio just after 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 when Deputy Poling performed a traffic stop.
K9 Deputy Miller arrived to assist Deputy Poling. K9 Deputy Miller deployed K9 Max and he gave positive indication for narcotics. Officers discovered meth, drug abuse instruments, and a loaded pistol in the vehicle.
Knowlton was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Meth and Improper Handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Knowlton bonded out on Nov. 23 with a $15,000 bond, according to Sheriff Charles R. Black Jr.