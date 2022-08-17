MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An 81-year-old man has been charged with a deadly crash into a senior living facility.

Monroe County Prosecutor James Peters said 81-year-old Heber Dougherty is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of failure to control a motor vehicle.

This crash happened earlier this month at Monroe Manor in Woodsfield.

When fire officials told 7News that the car crashed into the building, trapping two people. Both later died.

Peters told 7News that because of Dougherty’s age, he is not in custody at this time. He was issued a summons, and his arraignment is set for the end of the month.

