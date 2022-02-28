A man was sentenced in Monroe County after he injured five teens back in December 2020.

Jesse Gray, of Summerfield, was the driver of a Ford Focus traveling westbound on Route 78 which allegedly struck a Ford Fusion.

It was found that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Gray was sentenced to federal and local charges.

Gray received a Felony 3 offense of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault which will give Gray 42 months in jail. He was also sentenced to a Felony 4 charge of attempted aggravated vehicular assault which will give Gray 18 months in federal prison.

Locally, Gray was sentenced on 1 count of OVI for 12 months of prison time and 1 count of assault for six months total.

Gray will serve the local prison time first before going to federal prison. In total Gray will serve a total of 7 1/2 years of jail time.