Jacob Wilson from Monroe County, Ohio has been sentenced to jail for the murder of two local men.

Wilson was charged with two counts of aggravated murder with gun specifications, two counts of tampering with evidence, and two counts of abuse of a corpse in the case of Malakai Curry, 20, of Caldwell, and Daniel Franzoi, 24, of Beallsville, Ohio.

A caller reported to officials that Curry and Franzoi were missing after the two did not return from a trip with Wilson from his family’s dump site at Wilson farm.

Deputies and the Division of Wildlife searched the dump and found Franzoi and Curry’s bodies with gunshot wounds.

Wilson was sentenced to two consecutive 15 years to life sentences.