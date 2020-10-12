Monroe Central High School closing due to COVID-19 cases

Woodsfield, OH (WTRF)- The Switzerland of Ohio Local School District has announced that Monroe Central High School has been notified of two positive and multiple quarantine COVID-19 cases.

The Switzerland of Ohio Local School District has been working with the Monroe County Health Department and have decided that due to the amount of affected students and staff the Monroe Central High School Campus will be closed.

The closure starts at the end of the school day Monday October 12, until Monday October 19.

The closure time will be used to clean the facility.

Students will be on remote learning plans for the remainder of the week.

Switzerland of Ohio Local School District says families of affected students have been contacted and was provided with additional safety information.

All extra-curricular activities and practices has been cancelled for Monday.

All other events for the remainder of the week are being determined and an announcement will follow.

