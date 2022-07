MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Monroe County boy was killed in a riding mower accident Friday afternoon.

Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black is calling it a ‘horrific accident’ involving the juvenile.

He says the accident occurred between 12 p.m.- 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The sheriff says an ambulance service out of Sardis responded to the accident.

Sheriff Black says the fatal accident happened in the southeastern part of Monroe County.

Stay with 7News online and on-air for more on this story.