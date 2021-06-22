Monroe County crash ends in fatality

Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF)- A two vehicle crash killed one person late Monday night.

The crash occurred at around 11:00 PM on State Route 7 near milepost 8 in Lee Township, Monroe County.

Police say a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Anthony Lawrence, age 44, of Sardis, Ohio was traveling Northbound on State Route 7.

According to police, the vehicle traveled off the right ride of the road and struck a concrete barrier and then traveled back onto the roadway, went left of center and struck a 2018 Mack truck that was traveling southbound on State Route 7.

The 2018 Mack was driven by Daniel Nichols, age 30, of Spencer WV.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner.

Police believe alcohol is a factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.