MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Charles R. Black Jr. announced Thursday on their Facebook page that a Cameron, Ohio man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Tim Ollom was arrested Thursday on one count of felony 1 rape. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail.

On Sunday, October 16, the sheriff’s department received a call from a hospital just after 10 p.m. advising of a rape that allegedly happened to a 12-year-old girl in Adams Township.

Monroe County detectives then executed a search warrant at Ollom’s residence shortly after the call, and Ollom was ultimately arrested and jailed.

