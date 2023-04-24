MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Monroe County man is facing multiple criminal charges following an incident on April 20, according to Monroe County Sheriff Charles R. Black Jr.’s Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office received a call the night of April 20 from the Ronnie Williamson residence at 37902 SR 800 concerning a domestic violence incident.

Deputies responded to the scene and placed Ronnie Williamson under arrest and took him to jail on domestic violence charges, attempted aggravated vehicular assault, OVI and vandalism.

Williamson was issued a $50,00 bond by the Monroe County Court. He posted bond and was released from jail.

Sheriff Black says the case is still under investigation.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Monday, April 24, 2023)