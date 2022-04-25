MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Monday, officers from the Woodsfield Police Department arrested Gabriel Keylor on charges of public indecency, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Woodsfield Police received multiple complaints of “a male performing sexual acts on himself in public.”

Officers quickly located and identified the suspect, Keylor, placed him in custody, and transported him to the Monroe County Jail.

Woodfield PD says, “The alleged acts occurred in the Guilford Avenue area which is heavily populated with small children.”

Keylor is being held in the Monroe County Jail on charges of public indecency.

