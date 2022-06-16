The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed one person in Monroe County.

Troopers say the crash occurred on Township Road 737 near County Road 4 in Salem Township around 10:30 PM on Wednesday.

A 2003 Suzuki Vinson 500 was traveling southbound on Township Road 737 when the Vinson traveled off of the right side of the roadway striking a utility pole, according to troopers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Marvin Eugene Wiley, age 46, of Hannibal, Ohio, was the driver of the Suzuki Vinson and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.