Donald Shriver of Monroe County was sentenced to prison on Monday to 8-12 years after he entered a guilty plea to aggravated vehicular homicide.

Shriver was charged in regard to the deaths of his two passengers, Cody Mundy and Josh Stewart after he left a bar back in January 2021.

The crash occurred on State Route 145 near the Monroe County line.



Shriver was allegedly drunk at the time when his car went off the right side of the roadway striking a tree, according to Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan.

“We appreciate the judge’s sentence but there are no winners in this case,” said Flanagan. The prosecutor continued, “The families of Cody and Josh do not deserve this pain, and even the family of Donald Shriver, because of his sentence, now must deal with the effects of his decision to drive impaired on that fateful night.”

