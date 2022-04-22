The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the 16-year-old female who died in a crash on State Route 556 in Salem Township, Monroe County.

The teen was identified as Ashton Lee.

Lee from Sardis, OH, and a 16-year-old female passenger from Clarington, OH were traveling westbound on State Route 556. The vehicle failed to maintain control and traveled off the side of the roadway and then overturned.

Officials say the passenger was transported from the scene to WVU Wetzel County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police say that improper passing and speed are suspected factors in the crash, and that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.