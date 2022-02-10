Monroe County Sheriff’s arrest juvenile after theft and finding a loaded handgun

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a juvenile after receiving theft complaint that occurred at a residence in Center Township.

Deputies say they watched a video from a homeowner that showed a suspect placing a pistol his/her waistband and then committing the theft.

On Thursday deputies say they were able to identify the suspect and vehicle the suspect was in at Swiss Hills School.

The juvenile suspect was interviewed and arrested.

A search of the truck revealed a loaded handgun.

Detectives later recovered the stolen item from the juvenile’s residence

At no point was there any threat to the school grounds or any students, deputies say.