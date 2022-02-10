Monroe County Sheriff’s arrest juvenile after theft and finding a loaded handgun

Monroe County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a juvenile after receiving theft complaint that occurred at a residence in Center Township.

Deputies say they watched a video from a homeowner that showed a suspect placing a pistol his/her waistband and then committing the theft.

On Thursday deputies say they were able to identify the suspect and vehicle the suspect was in at Swiss Hills School.

The juvenile suspect was interviewed and arrested.

A search of the truck revealed a loaded handgun.

Detectives later recovered the stolen item from the juvenile’s residence

At no point was there any threat to the school grounds or any students, deputies say.

*Follow John Lynch on Twitter and Facebook *

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter