Monroe County teen passes away after lifelong illness

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Monroe County teen who battled a disease since she was just five, died of a massive heart attack just a week ago.

7News followed Karley Sue Williams journey when various fundraiser’s were held.

Karley was born Oct. 29, 2005 with what’s called a CPT2 deficiency. Her body was without the gene that carries fat out of the blood. Her heart was so damaged she underwent a heart transplant two years later.

She bravely fought every problem that was thrown her way.

Karley was just 15-years-old.

7News extends sympathies to her entire family.