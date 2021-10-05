Monroe County teen passes away after lifelong illness

Monroe County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Monroe County teen who battled a disease since she was just five, died of a massive heart attack just a week ago.

7News followed Karley Sue Williams journey when various fundraiser’s were held.

Karley was born Oct. 29, 2005 with what’s called a CPT2 deficiency. Her body was without the gene that carries fat out of the blood. Her heart was so damaged she underwent a heart transplant two years later.

She bravely fought every problem that was thrown her way.

Karley was just 15-years-old.

7News extends sympathies to her entire family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter